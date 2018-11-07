President Trump congratulates Pelosi on Democrats’ House win

President Donald Trump called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to congratulate her party on seizing control of the lower chamber in the 2018 midterm elections, her office said on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders originally cast doubt on whether he would call Pelosi noting that many within her own party may not even vote for her to become the next speaker of the house.

Trump, however, expressed magnanimity in the call and noted Pelosi’s call for bipartisanship.

The president also tweeted earlier in the evening noting the results of the 2018 midterm elections so far saying he was heartened by the results despite the House loss

Share this: Tweet



