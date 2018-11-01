Presidential pardon: Advisory committee visits Ibara Prison

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy has visited the Ibara Prison in Abeokuta to interview some inmates who were convicted for federal offences for possible consideration for Presidential pardon.

The Committee headed by the Attorney General of the federal Abubakar Malami was led by its Vice Chairman, Williams Alo who confirmed that the inmates would be thoroughly scrutinized before being considered for pardon.

On his part, the Assistant Comptroller General of Prisons in charge of

Operations, confirmed that the committee will consider about two hundred inmates across the country for Presidential pardon.

