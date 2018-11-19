Relatives of abducted Zamfara twins react to girls’ freedom

Family members of the twins Hassana and Husaina who were abducted more than three weeks ago but released on Saturday night have expressed their appreciation to those who contributed financially to help secure their release.

The twins were released after a ransom of Fifteen Million Naira was paid.

Relatives say they will be taken to the hospital for proper check up.

Four others, including a house wife Sumayya who were abducted alongside the girls are still with the kidnappers who are demanding about One hundred Million before their release.

