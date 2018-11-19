Home News Relatives of abducted Zamfara twins react to girls’ freedom
Relatives of abducted Zamfara twins react to girls’ freedom
News
Nigeria
0

Relatives of abducted Zamfara twins react to girls’ freedom

0
0
now viewing

Relatives of abducted Zamfara twins react to girls’ freedom

now playing

Atiku launches Policy document, promises living wage for workers

now playing

NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists' staging area, vehicle workshop

now playing

President Buhari begins campaign by unveiling achievements

now playing

Atiku to commence campaign with launch of policy document

now playing

Campaign for Presidential, National Assembly elections officially kicks-off

Family members of the twins Hassana and Husaina who were abducted more than three weeks ago but released on Saturday night have expressed their appreciation to those who contributed financially to help secure their release.

https://tvcnews.tv/2018/11/breaking-abducted-zamfara-twins-regain-freedom/

The twins were released after a ransom of Fifteen Million Naira was paid.

Relatives say they will be taken to the hospital for proper check up.

Four others, including a house wife Sumayya who were abducted alongside the girls are still with the kidnappers who are demanding about One hundred Million before their release.

Related Posts

Atiku launches Policy document, promises living wage for workers

TVCN 0

NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists’ staging area, vehicle workshop

TVCN 0

President Buhari begins campaign by unveiling achievements

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies