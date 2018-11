The candidate of the Social Democratic Party for Okrika Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly in next year’s general election has challenged fellow contenders to a public debate.

He said an open exchange of ideas among office seekers in Okrika is the only way to guarantee an ideas-based electioneering process.

Lambert said the Okrika nation is in urgent need of massive investment in education, one of the areas he is pledging to focus on.

