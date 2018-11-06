Ronaldinho’s financial troubles – Judge orders seizure of passport

These are indeed troubled times for former Barcelona player Ronaldinho Gauche as a Judge in Brazil has reportedly ordered for his passport to be seized.

Ronaldinho was a magician with the ball at his feet, one of the best footballers the world has seen but his football abilities is not why he is making news.

A judge in Brazil has reportedly ordered the seizure of Ronaldinho’s passport with the former Barcelona star having unpaid debts of £1.75million.

The 38-year-old who officially retired from playing earlier this year, according to spanish officials have only £5.24 in Ronaldinho’s bank accounts.

Ronaldinho is best known for his time at Barcelona, with whom he won the Champions League and two La Liga titles, Ronaldinho also won the World Cup in 2002 with Brazil.

Share this: Tweet



