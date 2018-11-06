Home Football Ronaldinho’s financial troubles – Judge orders seizure of passport
Ronaldinho’s financial troubles – Judge orders seizure of passport
Football
International
Sports
0

Ronaldinho’s financial troubles – Judge orders seizure of passport

0
0
now viewing

Ronaldinho’s financial troubles – Judge orders seizure of passport

These are indeed troubled times for  former Barcelona player Ronaldinho Gauche as a Judge in Brazil has reportedly ordered for his passport to be seized.

Ronaldinho was a magician with the ball at his feet, one of the best footballers the world has seen but his football abilities is not why he is making news.

A judge in Brazil has reportedly ordered the seizure of Ronaldinho’s passport with the former Barcelona star having unpaid debts of £1.75million.

The 38-year-old who officially retired from playing earlier this year, according to spanish officials have only £5.24 in Ronaldinho’s bank accounts.

Ronaldinho is best known for his time at Barcelona, with whom he won the Champions League and two La Liga titles, Ronaldinho also won the World Cup in 2002 with Brazil.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies