Russia plans to sign deal with OPEC
Russia plans to sign deal with OPEC

Russia plans to sign deal with OPEC

Russia steps up efforts to reduce the use of US dollar in international trade

Forex Reserve: Nigeria raises $25B from oil production cut exemption

Japan, Russia taking joint efforts to finally sign peace treaty after World War II

OPEC's Barkindo says oil demand to hit 100 mln bpd 'much sooner' than projected

Trump sits down with Putin after denouncing past U.S. policy on Russia

Image result for Russia plans to sign deal with OPECRusssia’s Energy Minister, Alexander Novak said the agreement is to boost Oil price and ensure that the country’s oil market remains balance.

The current production cut agreement, in force from January 2017,has removed a combined 1.8 million barrels of crude per day from the market to help the market re-balancing.

The broader cooperation is seen as an evolution to the current production cut deal.

OPEC nations will meet on December 6th to discuss further output cut deal.

