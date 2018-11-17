Saudi Prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder – CIA

United State’s CIA has accused Saudi Arabia’s crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman of ordering the murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.This was contained in a startling revelation made by the CIA about the controversial murder of the journalists.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government and a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October the 2 when he went there to pick up documents he needed for his planned marriage to a Turkish woman.

The media also backed report that the journalist was killed in a fists fight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul

Speaking in Arabic, a news presenter reading out statement from Public Prosecutor, saying:

“The initial investigations that were undertaken by the public prosecutor in the case of the disappearance of the citizen Jamal Khashoggi showed that the discussions that took place between him and the individuals that met with him during his presence in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led to an argument and fist fight with the citizen Jamal Khashoggi which led to his death. May he rest in peace. ”

But Turkish officials have said the killing was intentional and have been pressuring Saudi Arabia to extradite those responsible to stand trial.

“First of all, the crime was really painful to all Saudis and I believe it is painful to every human in the world. It is a heinous crime that cannot be justified. Today Saudi Arabia is carrying out all legal things to finalise the investigation to cooperate with the Turkish government and to present the perpetrators to the court and take their judgement.”

Following series of investigations,the CIA has strong evidence to proof that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

As U.S. officials have been skeptical that Prince Mohammed would not have known about plans to kill Khashoggi, given his control over Saudi Arabia.

Share this: Tweet



