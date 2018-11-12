Scores feared dead as huge explosion rock Kabul, Afghanistan

Several bodies laying were on Monday seen lying on the ground after a huge explosion rocked Kabul on Monday close to were several Afghans had been protesting against Taliban attacks on the minority Hazara ethnic group.

According to reports from the Aghan interior ministry, the blast struck in front of a high school in the downtown area of the capital.

The interior ministry said;

“It was a huge blast near Istiqlal high school, very close to where the demonstrators were gathering”

A police officer at the scene said he could see 10 to 15 casualties on the ground, as well as body parts.

“It is hard to see whether it was a suicide attack or a bomb that had been planted,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

Hundreds of protesters, including university students, had taken to the streets of Kabul to demand the deployment of reinforcements to Hazara-dominated districts in Ghazni province which have been attacked by the Taliban.

Share this: Tweet



