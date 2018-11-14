Home News Sen. Abaribe, others to forfeit N300m bail bond for inability to produce Nnamdi Kanu
Sen. Abaribe, others to forfeit N300m bail bond for inability to produce Nnamdi Kanu
Justice Binka Nyako of the federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered Sen. Abaribe and two others who stood sureties for the leader of proscribed IPOB , Nnamdi KANU to temporarily forfeit their N100m Bail bond each.

She also ordered that a bail bond of 100million Naira should be converted to cash and deposited with the registrar of the court

The court ordered that the money should be paid within two months of the order and would be permanently forfeited if within 6 months if they are unable to produce KANU.

The sureties where to appear in court to show cause why their bail bond should not be forfeited for failure to produce kanu in court, who is standing criminal trial for offences relating to treason.

Counsel to Abaribe ,Chukwuema Umeh informed the court that Abaribe had gone on oversight functions.

Presiding judge justice Binta Nyako adjourned to March 28th 2019.

