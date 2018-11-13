Home News Senate adjourns plenary over lack of quorum
Senate adjourns plenary over lack of quorum
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Senate adjourns plenary over lack of quorum

0
0
now viewing

Senate adjourns plenary over lack of quorum

now playing

Updated: Court revokes Orji Uzor Kalu's bail

now playing

Education, labour ministries yet to reply our strike letters – ASUU

now playing

Teleology finally takes over 9mobile, appoints directors

now playing

Again, Court stops Ganduje's bribery video probe

now playing

Kano high court stops probe into alleged bribery video

Image result for Nigerian senate scantyThe Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary as it could not garner the required number of senators to hold a plenary.

TVC News National Assembly Correspondent reports that the lawmakers met for just ten minutes and dispersed because they failed to form a quorum.

Only 18 lawmakers had converged when PDP senator Philip Aduda called the attention of his colleagues to the scantiness of the chamber.

Aduda ascribed the absence of some lawmakers to oversight functions which they are currently engaged in.

The motion for adjournment was seconded by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and unanimously adopted through a voice vote.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, urged his colleagues to conclude their over sight functions and resume on Tuesday November 20.

Related Posts

Updated: Court revokes Orji Uzor Kalu’s bail

TVCN 0

Education, labour ministries yet to reply our strike letters – ASUU

TVCN 0

Teleology finally takes over 9mobile, appoints directors

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies