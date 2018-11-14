Home News SERAP urges investigation into recently conducted APC, PDP primaries
SERAP urges investigation into recently conducted APC, PDP primaries
SERAP urges investigation into recently conducted APC, PDP primaries

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, urging them to jointly investigate allegations of corruption during the recent primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

SERAP calls on the EFCC and ICPC to, widely publish the outcome of any investigation carried out, and to prosecute anyone found culpable after thorough investigation.

The organisation pointed out that,allegations of bribe payments by candidates to political parties and party officials would ultimately undermine the principles of representative and accountable governance.

