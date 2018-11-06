Six suspects detained in ‘violent’ plot against President Macron

According to reports, six persons have been arrested and detained on Tuesday in connection with a “violent” plot against French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The six persons were arrested by anti-terrorism units in the eastern French regions of Moselle and Isere and the northern region of Ile-et-Vilaine, they have not been identified

The arrests followed a tip off of a possible plot involving “violent action” aimed at the president, a source close to the investigation said.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into a “criminal terrorist association”, a judicial source said.

Another official said;

“This investigation is looking into a plot, vague and ill-defined at this stage, involving violent action against the president of the republic”

In July 2017, a 23-year-old far-right extremist was charged with plotting to assassinate Macron at France’s Bastille Day military parade which the French leader attended with US President Donald Trump.

The man, arrested at home, told investigators he wanted to kill Macron at the July 14 national day parade in Paris, along with “Muslims, Jews, blacks and homosexuals.”

Three kitchen knives were found in his car and analysis of his computer found that he had conducted internet searches as part of his plot.

