SMEDAN seeks possible collaboration & synergy with China SMEs on technology transfer

The Chairman, Governing Board, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Femi Pedro has said efforts are ongoing towards a possible collaboration and synergy with Guangdong SMEs in China, in the area of technology transfer to small enterprises in Nigeria.

The initiative according to Pedro is being canvassed through the Africa-Guangdong Business Association (AGBA) window for the promotion of MSMEs in the country.

Pedro, spoke when he led management of SMEDAN to participate at the just concluded 15th edition of the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF), 2018 (CISMEF) with 21 Nigerian SMEs in attendance.

This came as nine SMEs from Nigeria were said to have been successfully matched with Chinese companies who are interested in their respective products at a Cross-Matchmaking forum aimed at offering opportunities to connect Chinese SMEs with overseas customers, and increase their presence in the global market.

According to a statement by SMEDAN’s spokesman, Ibrahim Mohammed, about 25 Made-in-Nigeria products were on display at the Nigeria pavilion spanning foods, garments, agro-commodities, arts/crafts and leather works with over 3000 SMEs from various countries in attendance.

The Director General, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, further requested for areas of collaboration, particularly cluster development, capacity building and trade partnership beyond the fair.

He said the participation of Nigerian SMEs at the fair would have a great impact on the economy of the nation, adding the SMEs that attended the fair were able to identify new markets and modern technology to improve their production

He added that SMEs were also able to discover new investments and business opportunities.

According to him, Nigeria’s showing at this year’s edition of CISMEF has left an indelible mark about various business opportunities that abound in the country especially, “in our naturally endowed agro-commodities, especially ginger, Shea butter, coconut oil, black seed and turmeric which were rated very highly. Identification of niche markets to focus on e.g. agro-commodities and solid minerals.” .

Share this: Tweet



