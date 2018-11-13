Home Business Smugglers device new ways of concealing goods
Smugglers device new ways of concealing goods
Business
International
0

Smugglers device new ways of concealing goods

0
0
now viewing

Smugglers device new ways of concealing goods

now playing

Customs impounds millions of smuggled litres of fuel

now playing

Customs accuses border communities of protecting Smugglers

now playing

Customs urges protesting rice seller to show claim of legal implication

now playing

Customs seizes 850 bags of rice in Agbara

now playing

Customs warns against Importing rice through land borders

Image result for Smugglers device new ways of concealing goods in NigeriaSmugglers in Katsina state now conceal Foreign per boiled Rice in Bags of Maize, Millet or Wheat flour to beat the Customs Service Officials.

This was revealed by the Comptroller of the Zone ‘B’ Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service while displaying some seizures made by the Unit in Katsina state.

Items with a duty paid value worth more than 120 Million naira, were seized and a truck loaded with more-than three thousand cartoons of Spaghetti was impounded along Katsina-Kano Road.

Related Posts

Customs impounds millions of smuggled litres of fuel

TVCN 0

Customs accuses border communities of protecting Smugglers

TVCN 0

Customs urges protesting rice seller to show claim of legal implication

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies