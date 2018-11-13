Smugglers device new ways of concealing goods

Smugglers in Katsina state now conceal Foreign per boiled Rice in Bags of Maize, Millet or Wheat flour to beat the Customs Service Officials.

This was revealed by the Comptroller of the Zone ‘B’ Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service while displaying some seizures made by the Unit in Katsina state.

Items with a duty paid value worth more than 120 Million naira, were seized and a truck loaded with more-than three thousand cartoons of Spaghetti was impounded along Katsina-Kano Road.

