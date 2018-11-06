Home Business Southwest governors seek FG’s help on Apapa Port gridlock
Southwest governors seek FG's help on Apapa Port gridlock
Southwest governors seek FG’s help on Apapa Port gridlock

Southwest governors seek FG’s help on Apapa Port gridlock

Image result for Southwest governors raise concern over Apapa gridlockGovernors in the western region of the country have jointly expressed concerns over constant Apapa Gridlock urging the federal government to be proactive in solving the heavy traffic jam on the road. The governors made this known during their meeting in Osogbo.

TVC News correspondent Rafiu Hammed reports that it was the quarterly meeting of the western Nigeria governors forum held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital and was hosted by the State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola. It was put in place by the Development Agenda For Western Nigeria, known as the DAWN Commission.

The governor’s said the perpetual heavy traffic is having effect on the economy of the region and Nigeria at large.

Aregbesola also called for overhauling of the country’s constitution to enhance regional Development.

It is the last edition of the meeting to be attended by Aregbesola whose tenure ends on the 27th of November.

