Stock Exchanges across Africa have been advised to create funds for solar energy development to quicken industrial activities.

The Vice President of the World Bank, Arunma Oteh, made the request in Lagos at the conference of African Stock Exchanges Association.

She noted that Africa has enormous exposure to free sunlight which could be tapped intensively for massive solar electricity projects,hinting that the World Bank will assist in the production of longer life solar batteries.

