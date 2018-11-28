Super Falcons defeat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final, qualify for 2019 Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons are in the final of the AWCON once again. The Super Falcons of Nigeria beat the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 4-2 on penalties in the semifinal of the ongoing 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Tuesday, November 27.

Nigeria finished second in group B after two wins a loss, while Cameroon were top of group A with two wins and a draw.

The Super Falcons were however bullied to creating very few chances in the first half as the Indomitable Lionesses controlled possession and set the tone of the game.

The Cameroonians aimed to revenge previous defeats to Nigeria as the game at the Accra Sports Stadium ended goalless as both side proceeded to penalty shoot out.

Captain Onome Ebi, Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Ebere all converted their spot kicks to give Nigeria a 4-2 victory.

By winning the semifinal game the Super Falcons have qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and will face either the Bayana Bayana of South Africa or Mali in the final of the AWCON 2018.

