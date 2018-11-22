Home Football Super Falcons spank Shepolopolo of Zambia 4-0 to keep hope alive
Super Falcons spank Shepolopolo of Zambia 4-0 to keep hope alive
Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat the Shepolopolo of Zambia 4-0 on Wednesday at Cape Coast in Ghana to return to contention at the 11th African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The defending champions, who lost their opening match on Sunday, bounced back into contention with an emphatic win which sent them to the top of the group’s table, at least temporarily.

Desire Oparanozie scored the opening goal for a 1-0 half-time lead, while Francesca Ordega added the second goal minutes into the second half.

Oparanozie soon added another goal to make it 3-0, while substitute Amarachi Okoronkwo put the icing on the cake with her goal to make it 4-0.

The win helped Nigeria to dislodge Zambia at the head of Group B table, ahead of the South Africa versus Equatorial Guinea match which comes up later in the day.

The Falcons will now take on Equatorial Guinea in their final group phase match on Saturday, while the Shepolopolo face South Africa on the same day.

The group’s top two teams will advance to the semi-finals.

