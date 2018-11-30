Home Football Super Falcons tackle Bayana Bayana in the finals of Women cup of Nations
Super Falcons tackle Bayana Bayana in the finals of Women cup of Nations
Super Falcons tackle Bayana Bayana in the finals of Women cup of Nations

Super Falcons tackle Bayana Bayana in the finals of Women cup of Nations

Defending Champions, the Super Falcons, face fierce rivals, the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the final match of the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations holding on Saturday in Ghana.

And the Bayana are already looking forward to a tough final match with the Falcons at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The South African women defeated the Falcons 1-0 in their opening group game in Cape Coast and they are confident they will beat the Nigerian ladies again on Saturday.

On their way to lifting the trophy two years ago in Cameroon, Nigeria defeated South Africa 1-0 in the semi final.

Both sides are already through to the women’s world cup in France.

But South Africa will be without Vice Captain, Jane Refiloe, for the final match.

Refiloe will miss the final against Nigeria due to club commitments.

The Vice Captain, who has played all of Bayana’s matches at the tournament, has left for Australia to join her new club side, Canberra United.

