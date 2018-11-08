Home International Taliban attack: 13 policemen reportedly killed, 3 wounded
Taliban attack: 13 policemen reportedly killed, 3 wounded
International
World News
0

Taliban attack: 13 policemen reportedly killed, 3 wounded

0
0
now viewing

Taliban attack: 13 policemen reportedly killed, 3 wounded

According to Taliban officials, latest attack by the terrorist group in the country’s central and eastern region have left 13 policemen dead.

Council member Ghulam Hussain Changiz in eastern Ghazni province says the insurgents attacked a police outpost early Thursday morning in Khugyani district, killing eight policemen, including a district commander.

The attack set of a firefight that lasted for hours until the government sent reinforcements and drove Taliban from the compound. He says the Taliban still managed to confiscate weapons and ammunition.

The Taliban also attacked a police outpost in central Wardak province Thursday morning, killing five policemen. Police spokesman Hekmat Durrani says three policemen were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Daily Taliban attacks on Afghan security forces have been relentless in recent months.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies