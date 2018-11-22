Home News Tambuwal nominates Manir Dan’iya as new Sokoto state deputy Governor
Tambuwal nominates Manir Dan’iya as new Sokoto state deputy Governor
Tambuwal nominates Manir Dan’iya as new Sokoto state deputy Governor

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has sent a letter containing the name of Manir Dan Iya for confirmation as Deputy Governor.

This follows the resignation of the former deputy Governor Ahmed Alibi last Tuesday.

The speaker Alh salihu maidaji who presided over the sitting directed the clerk of the house to send an invitation letter to the nominee to appear before the house tomorrow for screening.

Ahmed Aliyu former deputy to Tambuwal will be contesting against Tambuwal for the governorship of Sokoto in the 2019 general election a reason analysts say is responsible for his resignation that pave way for Manir Dan’Iya.

