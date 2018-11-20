Tambuwal urges Muslims to reflect on teachings of Prophet Muhammed

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu waziri Tambuwal, has charged Muslim faithfuls to use the occasion of this year’s Maulud celebrations to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The governor also appealed to them to endeavor to practice the Prophet’s virtues of love, compassion and charity.

Tambuwal implored the Muslim Umma in Sokoto State and Nigeria at large to use the period of the Maulud and pray for free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

He also urged Muslims to coexist peacefully with other Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion.

