Home News Tambuwal urges Muslims to reflect on teachings of Prophet Muhammed
Tambuwal urges Muslims to reflect on teachings of Prophet Muhammed
News
Nigeria
0

Tambuwal urges Muslims to reflect on teachings of Prophet Muhammed

0
0
now viewing

Tambuwal urges Muslims to reflect on teachings of Prophet Muhammed

now playing

INEC confirms Tambuwal as Sokoto PDP guber candidate

now playing

Gov. Dickson helped Goodluck Jonathan become acting president- Tambuwal

now playing

2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries

now playing

Tambuwal inaugurates road in Gombe

now playing

Oyo speaker's death shocking, untimely - Lai Mohammed

Image result for Muslims in NigeriaThe Sokoto State Governor, Aminu waziri Tambuwal, has charged Muslim faithfuls to use the occasion of this year’s Maulud celebrations to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The governor also appealed to them to endeavor to practice the Prophet’s virtues of love, compassion and charity.

Tambuwal implored the Muslim Umma in Sokoto State and Nigeria at large to use the period of the Maulud and pray for free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

He also urged Muslims to coexist peacefully with other Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion.

Related Posts

INEC confirms Tambuwal as Sokoto PDP guber candidate

TVCN 0

Gov. Dickson helped Goodluck Jonathan become acting president- Tambuwal

TVCN 0

2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies