Taraba Police arrest Killers of 3 officers, 2 vigilante officers

The Taraba State police command has paraded 23 suspects including three suspected killers of three policemen and two vigilantes in Bujum village, Lau local government area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi explained that the armed bandits who committed the crime on August the 6th 2018, also carted away one AK47 rifle and a Barreta pistol.

They were paraded with 20 others for various offences ranging from rape, armed robbery, vandalism, dealers in human parts among others, the .

Share this: Tweet



