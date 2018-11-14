Taraba state police nab killers of 3 officers, 2 vigilante officers

Taraba State police command has paraded 23 suspects including three suspected killers of three policemen and two vigilantes in Bujum village, Lau local government area of the state.

They committed the alleged crime on August 6, 2018.

Parading the suspects with 20 others for various offences ranging from rape, armed robbery, vandalism, dealers in human parts among others, the Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi explained that the armed bandits carted away one AK47 rifle and a Barreta pistol from the officers.

Three months after five security personnel were ambushed in Lau local government area of Taraba, the police command has found and paraded killers of its officers.

The commissioner of police alleged that Adamu Bakari, Haruna Buba and Ali Musa confessed to the crime.

According to him, the suspects not only admitted their roles in the dastardly act but confirmed that about 20 of them were recruited by one Alhaji Ahmadu Baka, Sarkin Fulani of Abare whom they said supplied the arms they used in the operation under the guise that they were to help him fight some people rustling his cattle. The Commissioner of Police also paraded rapists terrorising the state capital and environs.

A fake police man was among the suspects according to the police chief who added that the impersonator has been duping innocent citizens in pretense of recruiting them into the force.

Akinremi however urged the public to be vigilant and provide useful information that will help the law enforcers in riding the state of crime.

