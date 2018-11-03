Teenage rape victim buried today in Benue amidst tears and anger

Teenage rape victim, Ochanya, has been buried on Friday in her hometown, Ogene Amejo, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ochanya Obaje, a 13-year-old girl, died on October 17 after being raped allegedly by a lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

She died from complications of five years of anal and vaginal rape which led to Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications.

This occurred when she was living with the family.

While Ogbuja was arrested by the police and arraigned before a Makurdi Upper Area Court and remanded in prison, his son fled.

The President’s senior adviser on diaspora Abike Dabiri is advocating for the death penalty on the culprits of this crime

Share this: Tweet



