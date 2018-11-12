Teleology finally takes over 9mobile, appoints directors

Telecoms firm, Teleology Nigeria limited on Monday announced the constitution of a new board of directors for Nigerian telecommunication company, 9 mobile.

A statement by the company said the decision followed a successful completion of the tenure of former board appointed by the central bank of Nigeria and in fulfillment of the consequential transfer of final ownership to the new investor, Teleology Nigeria limited.

The statement listed the new board of directors to include Nasiru Ado Bayero Chairman, Asega Aliga, Adrian wood and Mohammed Edewor as Non Executive directors.

The CBN in collaboration with the Nigeria communications commission had in July 2017 appointed a board of dire

