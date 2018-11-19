Thailand recovers Phoenix shipwreck

Thailand has recovered the ship that capsized off the coast of Phuket killing 47 Chinese passengers on board in July.

Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat says the ship is expected to be towed to a dry dock and ongoing investigations should reveal the cause of the accident.

The ship was recovered from the bottom of the ocean and Thai government says it is taking serious measures to get to the bottom of the tragedy.

Tourists from China make up the biggest portion of Thailand’s visitors and last year accounted for nearly one-third of a record 35.38 million arrivals.

