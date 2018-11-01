“There is no cure for HIV/AIDS infection” – WHO

According to a media report, a Zimbabwean cleric has notified his congregation in the capital of Harare during a Sunday service that there’s a cure for the dreaded HIV and AIDS disease.

The cleric also allegedly claimed that he got revelation of a healing plant by God. His claim has however sparked a media outcry.

However, a UN health agency has come after the local preacher refuting his claim.

WHO representative in the country, Dr Alex Gasaira, explicity said “there is no cure for HIV infection”.

The World Health Organisation also reaffirmed that there is “no cure” for HIV, insisting that people living with HIV/AIDS need to continue with anti-retroviral therapy to manage their infections.

Zimbabwe’s largest newspaper, the Harare Herald, reported that his claims were scientifically baseless and that the Zimbabwean Government was actively discouraging the purchase of unapproved medicines.

According to UNAIDS statistics, Zimbabwe recorded some 30,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2016, with well over one million people living with HIV in the same year, .

“Those desperate for a cure should not abandon their ARV therapy,” the WHO official advised.

He explained that researchers working in the field had been advised to subject their treatments to the Zimbabwe Ministry of Health for proper clinical trials and procedures.

“Until a cure is verified, effective ARV drugs can control HIV infections and help prevent transmission, so that people with HIV, and those at substantial risk, can enjoy healthy, long and productive lives,” Gasasira added.

