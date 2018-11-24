Home Business Theresa May says EU won’t offer a better Brexit deal
Image result for Brexit: Theresa May rules out better deal forUK Prime minister, Theresa May, said the UK shouldn’t hope for a “better deal” from the EU, if MPs reject her Brexit agreement.

She said in an interview that there would be just “more division and uncertainty”, if Parliament voted against the agreement next month.

But she declined to say whether the UK would be better off outside the EU, saying only it would be “different”.

A summit of EU leaders to sign off the deal will go ahead on Sunday despite, “unresolved” issues over Gibraltar.

Spain, on its part is seeking written assurances from the UK that it will be directly consulted over its future trade negotiations with the EU which relate to Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory.

