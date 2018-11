Emergency officials are still trying to find seven persons missing after a boat hit a barge on Lagos waters.

Some of the bodies recovered have been identified by their families.

General manager of the Lagos state emergency management agency, Adeshina Tiamiyu said 12 of the passengers were rescued by the Lagos State Waterways Authority officials and local divers.

Three persons died in the boat which was conveying 22 people, including two crew.

Share this: Tweet