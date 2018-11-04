Home News Three held over human trafficking, operating baby selling cartel
Three held over human trafficking, operating baby selling cartel
News
Nigeria
0

Three held over human trafficking, operating baby selling cartel

0
0
now viewing

Three held over human trafficking, operating baby selling cartel

now playing

Tech manufacturer releases world’s first commercial foldable smartphone

now playing

Human Rights: UNHCR to review records of Nigeria, 13 other countries

now playing

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie calls for lasting ceasefire in Yemen

now playing

Bahrain opposition leader sentenced to life by high court

now playing

F.G, Organised labour will continue negotiations - Labor minister

Three persons suspected of operating a baby selling cartel and also being involved in human trafficking are being held by the police

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Aremu Adeniran, who paraded the suspects says two of the suspects were arrested at Idi Iroko, a Nigerian border town with Benin Republic while attempting to sell two babies.

This led to the arrest of the third suspect who runs an illegal orphanage in Abia State.

And some devastating statistics by the United Nations show that at least 10 babies are sold each day in Nigeria.

With this high demand, the UN pegs the output of global child trafficking business at 33 billion dollars annually in Nigeria.

In April this year, no fewer than 100 girls and 62 boys were rescued and taken to government approved homes for care and protection in Lagos State.

Related Posts

Tech manufacturer releases world’s first commercial foldable smartphone

TVCN 0

Human Rights: UNHCR to review records of Nigeria, 13 other countries

TVCN 0

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie calls for lasting ceasefire in Yemen

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies