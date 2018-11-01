Tinubu kicks against alleged moves to remove Oshiomhole

The national leaders of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has opposed moves to remove the National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking with statehouse correspondents after meeting with president Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu asked all party members to respect party supremacy.

Similarly, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole also said he is not worried by reports of a gang up to get him out of office, by Governors who are not pleased that state primaries did not go according to their dictates

