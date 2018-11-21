Today is 2018 World television day

Today marks the commemoration of this year’s world television day.

It is a day to renew governments’, organizations’ and individuals’ commitments to support the development of television media in providing unbiased information about important issues and events that affect society.

Since television made its birth in Tropical Africa through Nigeria in 1959 as Western Nigeria Television, in Ibadan, television has since been promoting cultural diversity and a common understanding.

It is also serving as the links between democracy, social, political and economic developments.

