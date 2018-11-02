Home International Today is international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists
Today is international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists
International
News
Nigeria
World News
0

Today is international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists

0
0
now viewing

Today is international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists

now playing

NHIS Controversy: Governing council appears before Reps adhoc committee

now playing

Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa

now playing

Ondo people want Bademosi's killer not to go unpunished

now playing

Updated: Death toll in B'Haram attack on Borno communities rises to 14

TVC-Communications -Launches New Brand Identity for TVC
now playing

TVC Communications Launches New Brand Identity for TVC

It’s usually a day set aside to draw global attention to rate of violent crimes committed against Journalists and the call for it to stop.

In a recent list released by Guardian international ,of 13 countries where Journalists have been killed with impunity, Nigeria ranked the 12th position.

Most recent is the murder of Abdullahi Mire Hashi, a radio journalist shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mogadishu, Somalia just last week.

Also recent and still gaining great media coverage, is the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist for ‘The Washington Post’, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October the 2nd.

In 2017, two Nigerian journalists, Famous Giobaro of Bayelsa State-owned radio station, Glory FM 97.1, and Lawrence Okojie of the Nigerian Television Authority, Benin, were killed by unidentified gunmen.journalists, impunity.

In the past twelve years (2006-2017) close to 1010 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public. In nine out of ten cases the killers go unpunished. Impunity leads to more killings and is often a symptom of worsening conflict and the breakdown of law and judicial systems.

UNESCO is concerned that impunity damages whole societies by covering up serious human rights abuses, corruption, and crime.

A landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers. It also urges Member States to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and media workers, to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies.

It further calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference

 

Related Posts

NHIS Controversy: Governing council appears before Reps adhoc committee

TVCN 0

Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa

TVCN 0

Ondo people want Bademosi’s killer not to go unpunished

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies