Togolese houseboy declared wanted for killing Lagos businessman

Lagos state Police command has launched a manhunt for a Togolese national who is a major suspect in the murder of leading businnessman, Ope Badamosi.

Badamosi who was stabbed in several parts of his body was allegedly murdered by his cook .

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident, said the force recovered the murder knife and the bloodstained cloth wore by the cook and two persons have been arrested for questioning.

Residents said this is the third time similar incident is happening in Parkview estate where Badamosi lived until his murder.

