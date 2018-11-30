Home News Troops discover illegal militia training camp in Rivers state
Troops discover illegal militia training camp in Rivers state
Troops discover illegal militia training camp in Rivers state

Troops discover illegal militia training camp in Rivers state

Security agencies have launched a search for the sponsors of an illegal militia training camp at the Nonwa Gbam National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The camp was discovered Thursday by troops of 6 Division, during a routine surveillance on the area.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu said the troops met more than 100 recruits sharpening their military skills at the camp.

The army spokesman says Preliminary investigations into the discovery have commenced in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state to fish out the sponsors of the militia and the training camp.

But the Rivers State Government accused the troops of disrupting the recruitment of personnel into the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency and advised the army to stay out of politics.

