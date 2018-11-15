Trump aide Ricardel ousted out of service after showdown with first lady

White House deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel was on Wednesday forced out of her job after President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, said Ricardel did not deserve the honor of working for her husband.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, read in a statement

Ricardel “will continue to support the president as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the administration,” Sarah, however did not elaborate on what Ricardel’s new job would be.

Ricardel is a former Commerce Department official hand-picked by Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, to serve as his deputy.

Trump, after congressional elections last week in which his Republican Party saw its power eroded, is also preparing to oust Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as part of a post-election Cabinet shakeup, several U.S. officials said.

Share this: Tweet



