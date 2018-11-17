Two killed, eigh wounded in Pakistan’s explosion

An explosion which hit a crowded area in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi Friday night has killed at least two people and wounded eight others.

The blast occured under the Quaidabad flyover in the eastern part of the city. It was near a crowded area where several vendors set up their makeshift stalls, for food and clothings.

A senior police official Raja Umar Khattab said an explosive material was used. But the exact type of explosive and possible targets, are still unknown.

Khattab added the police would share further information after the bomb disposal squad gives a final review.

Hospital officials have confirmed the death toll. But no one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

