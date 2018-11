The United Nations has condemned the suspected Boko haram attack on an internally displaced persons camp in Dalori, Maiduguri, Borno state.

Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, the UN asked the Federal Government to step up security of the country and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Boko Haram had attacked the IDPs camp in Dalori, which is a few kilometres from Maiduguri.

The camp hosts about 12,600 persons.

Share this: Tweet