U.S. promises to direct more businesses to Nigeria

The United States Government said it is prepared to direct more American businesses, to Nigeria to help boost the country’s economy.

The Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African States, Ambassador Tibor Nagy disclosed this in a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The Under Secretary who described Nigeria as the biggest Economy in Africa and the gateway to Africa, encouraged Nigerians to work towards ensuring a more welcoming business environment.

In her response, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs invited investments from the US that would complement the Nigerian government’s efforts in Security, the fight against corruption and the Economic growth plan of President Mohamadu Buhari.

