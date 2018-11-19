Uganda arrive Asaba for Int’l friendly against Nigeria

Players and officials of Uganda arrived in Lagos early Monday morning, and will depart this afternoon for Asaba, Delta State ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly game against Nigeria billed for the Stephen Keshi International Stadium.

Both teams booked their place in in the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament in Cameroon last Saturday

The Super Eagles sealed their qualification for the AFCON 2019 on Saturday with a 1-1 away draw with South Africa in Johannesburg.

While the Uganda Cranes also booked a place in the group stages of the competition with a 1-0 home win over Cape Verde at Namboole Stadium on Saturday in a Group L clash.

