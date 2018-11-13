UK, EU negotiators reach draft deal

British and European Union negotiators have finally agreed on a draft Brexit deal, more than two years after the country voted to withdraw from the bloc.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, has called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday, to discuss the draft deal, after months of negotiations.

It’s a significant moment for May, whose rocky premiership hangs on reaching a Brexit deal. She is now faced with the task of selling the deal to her divided cabinet.

Even if cabinet approves the draft, May must then get it through parliament, where she does not have a majority of MPs.

Some lawmakers like Boris Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary earlier this year, have already made it clear they will not vote for the deal.

