Ukraine bans entry to Russian adult men, age 16-60 years
Ukraine has banned Russian adult men aged 16-60 years from entering Ukraine.
Head of border service, Petro Tsygykal made the announcement in a televised meeting on Friday.
Petro said;
“Today, the entry of foreigners is limited – primarily citizens of the Russian Federation – non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male.”
Ukraine imposed martial law this week, citing fears that Russia was planning a full scale invasion after Russian vessels fired on and captured Ukrainian ships last weekend.