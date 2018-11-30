Home International Ukraine bans entry to Russian adult men, age 16-60 years
Ukraine bans entry to Russian adult men, age 16-60 years
Ukraine bans entry to Russian adult men, age 16-60 years

Ukraine has banned Russian adult men aged 16-60 years from entering Ukraine.

Head of border service, Petro Tsygykal made the announcement in a televised meeting on Friday.

Petro said;

“Today, the entry of foreigners is limited – primarily citizens of the Russian Federation – non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male.”

Ukraine imposed martial law this week, citing fears that Russia was planning a full scale invasion after Russian vessels fired on and captured Ukrainian ships last weekend.

