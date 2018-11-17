Home Health UN/Private sector partnership for insurgency victims
UN/Private sector partnership for insurgency victims
Health
News
Nigeria
0

UN/Private sector partnership for insurgency victims

0
0
now viewing

UN/Private sector partnership for insurgency victims

now playing

At least 12 killed as Boko Haram attacks three communities in Borno

now playing

Military announces Operation 777 against insurgency, others

now playing

At least 17 killed by Islamists in northeast Nigeria - Survivor

now playing

Widows commend NGO for assisting their children

now playing

Insurgency: VSF supports 4,000 victims with Agro inputs in North East

Image result for Nigerian insurgency victimsThe Nigeria Humanitarian Fund has been launched in Lagos to provide private companies and business the opportunity to contribute to a Country-Based Funding, to support victims of insurgency.

Correspondent Ugochi Oluigbo was at the launch, reports that ten years of conflict have left more than 7 million people in dire need of aid in the three worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe and burdened Nigeria with 1.8 million people who are internally displaced.

It is the first-ever joint humanitarian fund globally in which the private sector alongside donor countries provide assistance for humanitarian action will serve as a blueprint for other country-based funds.

The partnership aims to bring more timely and effective lifesaving support for the affected population.

 

Related Posts

At least 12 killed as Boko Haram attacks three communities in Borno

TVCN 0

Military announces Operation 777 against insurgency, others

TVCN 0

At least 17 killed by Islamists in northeast Nigeria – Survivor

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies