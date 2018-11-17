UN/Private sector partnership for insurgency victims

The Nigeria Humanitarian Fund has been launched in Lagos to provide private companies and business the opportunity to contribute to a Country-Based Funding, to support victims of insurgency.

Correspondent Ugochi Oluigbo was at the launch, reports that ten years of conflict have left more than 7 million people in dire need of aid in the three worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe and burdened Nigeria with 1.8 million people who are internally displaced.

It is the first-ever joint humanitarian fund globally in which the private sector alongside donor countries provide assistance for humanitarian action will serve as a blueprint for other country-based funds.

The partnership aims to bring more timely and effective lifesaving support for the affected population.

