Updated: Court reduces ex-gov Dariye’s jail term

A Court of Appeal in Abuja has shortened the jail term of former Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye from 14 to 10 years.

With this development, Dariye who was convicted of fraud crimes, now has fewer years to spend in jail.

The appeal court said while the conviction was right, the former governor should have been jailed for 10 years.

The court scaled down the sentence for criminal breach of trust while a similar conviction for diversion of N1. 62 billion ecological funds was reduced from two years to one year.

The sentences are to run concurrently, like the previous judgement in June, meaning Mr Dariye has now been effectively jailed 10 years.

Dariye’s sentencing timeline

In 2007,

Joshua Dariye was arraigned on a 23 count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC

In June 2018,

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, led by Justice Adebukola Banjoko, sentenced Dariye to two years in prison for criminal breach of trust and 14 years for criminal misappropriation of funds.

Amazingly, while in prison, he purchased senatorial nomination form.

He was found guilty of diverting N1.162 billion state ecological founds when he was governor between 1999 and 2007. The court gave no option of fine.

