Updated: Court revokes Orji Uzor Kalu’s bail

A Federal high Court in Ikoyi on Monday revoked the bail granted the former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu for flouting order of court.

Presiding Judge Justice Idriss reiterated the bail conditions granted to Kalu since 2007 which includes depositing his passport with the court.

The court ordered that upon his returning to Nigeria Kalu must submit himself to the Economic and financial crime commission EFCC with all his travelling document.

The case was adjourned to Jan. 23rd, 2019 in line with medical report stating that he remains in hospital bed rest between Ten to Twelve months.

Kalu’s Case timeline

Kalu was first arraigned by the anti graft agency in 2007, but the commission had, on October 31st, 2016, reammended the charges to a 34-count bordering against Kalu and his former Commissioner for Finance, Ude Udeogo.

Also a Federal High Court in Lagos had adjourned indefinitely his trial over an alleged fraud of N7.65bn.

Justice Muhammed Idris of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on July 31, 2018, dismissed a no-case submission filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, in his bid to stop his trial over an alleged N3.2 billion fraud.

In September, the trial of a former Governor of Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu, over an alleged N7.65 billion fraud was stalled due to his absence in court.

Kalu was absent in court at a Federal High Court in Lagos, due to his medical condition and a medical trip to Germany.

