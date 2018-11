The death toll from a Wednesday night attack by boko haram sect on some villages close to Maiduguri in borno state has risen from 12 to 14.

While residents were said to have fled the village during the attack, reports reveal that a muslim cleric along with four members of his family were set ablaze.

The terrorists destroyed buildings and killed several domestic animals.

TVC news correspondent, Kolomi Dala reports that although normalcy has returned, residents are still in shock.

