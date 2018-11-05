Home News Updated: FG, Labour’s meeting over new minimum wage drags into night
Updated: FG, Labour’s meeting over new minimum wage drags into night
News
Nigeria
0

Updated: FG, Labour’s meeting over new minimum wage drags into night

0
0
now viewing

Updated: FG, Labour’s meeting over new minimum wage drags into night

now playing

Labour strike may stall National Assembly's resumption

now playing

Court stops Kano Assembly from probing bribery allegation against Ganduje

now playing

Work together to avert proposed strike, Saraki appeals to FG, Labour

now playing

Again, FG, Labour, others meet over new minimum wage

now playing

New Minimum Wage: NUT, NULGE, others to join labour union strike

The meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee which began at about 11:30am has dragged into the night as journalists wait anxiously to see the end.

It is expected that all parties in the committee will reach an amicable settlement to avert a nationwide strike.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is expected to receive the final report of the tripartite committee on behalf of the Federal government for submission to President Muhammadu Buhari who in turn will transmit same to the National Assembly for legislative inputs.

The Parliament will then commence legislative work, leading to a public hearing where members of the public will make contributions.

Related Posts

Labour strike may stall National Assembly’s resumption

TVCN 0

Court stops Kano Assembly from probing bribery allegation against Ganduje

TVCN 0

Work together to avert proposed strike, Saraki appeals to FG, Labour

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies