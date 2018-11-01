Updated: Idris Alkali: All suspects will face the law, says Army

The Army has warned that any one found culpable, in the killing of General Idris Alkali will face the full wrath of the law irrespective of his or her position in the society.

The dismembered body of the General, who has been missing since September was found on Wednesday inside an abandoned well in Guchwet town in Plateau state, close to where his vehicle was earlier discovered in a mining

pond.

A combined team of the Army, Police, Fire Service, among other security agencies set out to the site of the incident on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, the Army had announced the discovery of a shallow grave, where the retired General was earlier buried before his body was said to have been exhumed.

The well was drained and the decomposed parts of the officer recovered.

A further search led to the discovery of the late General’s items, including the shirt the senior officer was said to have worn on the day he went missing.

A statement by the Nigerian Army read: “In continuation with the search and rescue of Maj IM Alkali (rtd) At about 0715hrs today 31 Oct 2018, a team made up of personnel of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps, MIlitary Police, Public Relations, Nigeria Police Force, Fire Service rescue team as well as members of other security agencies set out to a suspected well where the exhumed body was allegedly dumped on the night of 29 Sep 2018 following the recovery of his car from the pond.

“The Team was joined by Troops from 3 Div Garrison and Nigerian Army Engineers to drain the well.

“The well was drained, revealing the decomposed body parts of the Senior Officer. Further search led to recovery of other items, including the shirt the senior officer wore on the day of his disappearance. More details later. Pictures below,” the statement read.

