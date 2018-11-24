Updated: One dead, 42 rescued from Rivers collapsed building

One of the eleven persons confirmed to have been rescued by rescue officials from the scene of the collapsed seven storey building in Rivers state, is dead.Rivers State government had earlier today confirmed the rescue of 11 persons from a collapsed seven-storey building, which is under construction in Port Harcourt.

Two other persons have also been confirmed rescued, thereby raising the number of those originally rescued to 13, but of one has been confirmed dead.

But the Red Cross said 42 persons have been so far rescued alive and one person brought out dead, bringing total number of persons removed since Friday to 43.

The collapsed building, which was proposed to be a seven-storey building, was located along Woji Road, GRA Phase 2 in the state capital.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah who confirmed the incident says the cause of the collapse is still speculative.

An eyewitness said that 30 people mostly casual workers reported at the site in the morning for work.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that rescue operations are ongoing.

